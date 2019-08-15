American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Landon Cassill Enjoying Time at StarCom, Open to Full-Time Xfinity Return
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Landon Cassill Enjoying Time at StarCom, Open to Full-Time Xfinity Return

Dustin Albino August 15, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss an entertaining weekend of racing at both Michigan International Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Kevin Harvick picked up his second win of the season, both coming in the past four races. Meanwhile, it’s Denny Hamlin who’s the hottest driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, recording a career-high five consecutive top-five finishes.

Both Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson hindered their chances of making the playoffs by getting into the wall at Michigan, resulting in finishes of 34th and 37th, respectively. Do we see either, one or both of these drivers making the postseason?

For the second consecutive week, Austin Cindric dominated a NASCAR Xfinity Series event on a road course. Albino believes the No. 22 team could propel this into a run at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After three finishes of 30th or worse, Austin Hill book-ended the Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular season with a win at Michigan. Who do we have getting bounced out in the Round of 8?

Finally, Landon Cassill joins the podcast to discuss improvements he’s seen at StarCom Racing’s in its second full season in the Cup Series, his relationship with Johnny Davis and Morgan Shepherd and if he’s willing to go back down to Xfinity full-time.

