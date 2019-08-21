American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
YouTube Logo

Check out Frontstretch’s YouTube series
Eyes of Indy

Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Daniel Suarez Battling Teammate for Playoff Position
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Daniel Suarez Battling Teammate for Playoff Position

Dustin Albino August 21, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, IndyCar, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a fun weekend of short-track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw Denny Hamlin edge out Matt DiBenedetto for the victory, though Matty D. won the hearts of many.

With DiBenedetto announcing he won’t be returning to Leavine Family Racing in 2020, where are potential landing spots for him? Would a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series be a bad thing?

The Xfinity Series had a thrilling race at Bristol as Justin Allgaier let another one slip away, allowing Tyler Reddick to record his fourth victory of the season. When will Allgaier’s luck turn around?

There was a bunch of off-the-track news this week, with David Ragan announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition. The biggest story of the week, though, came last Thursday (Aug. 15) when reports came out that Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s plane went down while landing. We, at Frontstretch, are thankful the Earnhardt family is doing well at home through this traumatizing event.

Finally, Daniel Suarez joins the podcast to discuss his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing and what it’s like battling his teammate Clint Bowyer for one of the final playoff positions.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

2-Headed Monster: Should the Truck Series Go to Canada?

Only 28 trucks are entered for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.