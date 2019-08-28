Frontstretch Podcast: Erik Jones Opens Up About 2019

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a weekend of road racing in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Christopher Bell picked up his first victory on a road course at Road America. All the talks are of Bell moving up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next year. After recording 14 wins in 64 Xfinity starts, should we expect instant success when he moves up?

For the second straight week, Brett Moffitt cruised to victory in the Truck Series, picking up his fourth consecutive victory in the postseason (he won the last two postseason races in 2018). Will it be a battle between the No. 24 and Ross Chastain at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

After five consecutive weeks of racing, the Truck Series has just one event in the next seven weeks. Albino and Neff rant about the current schedule and supplementing some of the current tracks with new ones, or so we wish.

Over the weekend, Tyler Dippel was suspended from competition for possession of a controlled substance. We chat about Dippel and young drivers needing to make better decisions and if the criticism was fair or foul from Fox Sports (Todd Bodine) with only limited details being provided when airing. Oh, and surprise of the week, Matt Borland, crew chief for Ty Dillon, was suspended for a chemical found in his diet coffee.

Finally, Albino sat down with Erik Jones at Bristol Motor Speedway to discuss his 2019 season, expectations for the playoffs and getting to know the real Erik Jones.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes