Frontstretch Podcast: Cole Custer Opens Up on Darlington, Beer Bash & Buckshot

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, which saw Erik Jones win his first race of the season.

Is Jones’ No. 20 team a sneaky pick for Homestead-Miami Speedway? The playoff bubble intensified with a clash of battles between bubble drivers Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson, as well as Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez. We give our predictions on who will be in and who will be out after the regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Albino and Neff go on a couple of rants, one of which has been covered in previous podcasts regarding what is and what isn’t a caution. Should Kyle Busch knocking the wall down with less than two laps remaining in the race have brought out the caution? What about tech inspection? Denny Hamlin‘s No. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series car failed for being too low in the front and too high in the rear, awarding the win to Cole Custer.

Finally, Custer calls into the podcast to discuss his victory at Darlington, the Stone Cold Steve Austin beer bash in the garage, Buckshot Jones — whom Custer was running a throwback scheme in homage of — and leaving before the No. 00 car was awarded the trophy.

