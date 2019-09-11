Frontstretch Podcast: Kyle Larson Gears Up for Postseason

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a frantic weekend of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick dominated the Brickyard 400 en route to his third win of 2019. But the bigger story was the playoff battle, which saw Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman race their way into the postseason, while Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson will have to wait until 2020 to battle for the championship.

It was a standout day for Bubba Wallace, who picked up a third-place finish. We’ll discuss how this finish impacts Richard Petty Motorsports moving forward.

There were a couple of big incidents over the weekend, with Landon Cassill and Brad Keselowski taking the brunt of them. Albino and Neff chat safety advancements IMS could take to prevent an incident like Keselowski’s from happening again.

There’s no place like the neighborhood, or maybe there is when it comes to Mike Harmon and Michael Annett bantering back and forth following a practice incident that left Harmon wanting to have a fistfight in Applebee’s.

On Tuesday, Wood Brothers Racing announced Paul Menard was retiring at the end of 2019, and Matt DiBenedetto will be their full-time driver next year. We give our opinion, and book it now: Matty D is winning the Daytona 500.

Albino and Neff give our playoff predictions. Ironically, both have similar Championship 4 picks.

Finally, Kyle Larson joins the show to preview the playoffs, discuss how Kurt Busch has elevated Chip Ganassi Racing, describe how much clean air actually matters in dirt racing and much more.

