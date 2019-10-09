American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Austin Dillon on 2019, Workout Videos & Talladega
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Austin Dillon on 2019, Workout Videos & Talladega

Dustin Albino October 9, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a tame weekend of racing at the Monster Mile, which saw Kyle Larson snap a 75-race winless streak.

Post-race, many drivers were none-too-pleased with Joey Logano, who was battling the race leaders hard while he was more than 20 laps down. Albino and Neff chat on what the proper etiquette is for lapped traffic and if Denny Hamlin‘s comments were fair.

Both Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney had mechanical failures, hindering their performances at Dover International Speedway. What should their mindset be heading to Talladega Superspeedway and being below the cutline?

Alex Bowman impressed yet again, picking up his second consecutive top-five finish. He sits 17 points to the good, but are we surprised? Matt DiBenedetto picked up his seventh top-10 finish of the season, matching Leavine Family Racing’s total in its first 199 starts.

Cole Custer came out victorious in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover, recording his seventh win of the season. Albino believes the No. 00 team is the favorite for the championship.

Finally, Austin Dillon joins the show to discuss a frustrating 2019 season, what year it reminds him of, his workout videos and his goals for the final six races of the year.

