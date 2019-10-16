American Muscle - Challenger Parts are here!
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Chaos in Talladega, Austin Cindric Previews Round of 8

Dustin Albino October 16, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a chaotic weekend of racing at Talladega Superspeedway that saw Ryan Blaney clinch his spot into the Round of 8.

Much like the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday (Oct. 12), when Johnny Sauter got penalized for forcing Riley Herbst below the yellow line on the final lap (allowing Spencer Boyd to win), the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race didn’t end without controversy. Coming through the tri-oval, Ryan Newman bumped Blaney, forcing the No. 12 below the yellow line. So with the yellow line rule coming up twice this weekend, should it be tweaked?

Another superspeedway race, another week where the manufacture alliance came into play. But you need to hear the rants Albino and Neff both go on about Jim Campbell (vice president of performance and motorsports for General Motors) providing orders and why there should never be repercussions.

The duo also discusses the trio of big wrecks, which saw Joey Logano and Kurt Busch in the middle of a few of them, while Brendan Gaughan went airborne.

Finally, Austin Cindric joins the show to discuss the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which starts this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

