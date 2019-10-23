Frontstretch Podcast: Corey LaJoie Talks Lessons Learned in NASCAR, Tyler Reddick Reflects on Xfinity Champions Day at Universal Studio

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a weekend of entertaining racing at Kansas Speedway in which Denny Hamlin survived a few late-race restarts to win his fifth race of 2019.

The bigger story, however, was Brad Keselowski losing 27 points upright to Chase Elliott and missing the Round of 8. What went on with the No. 2 team?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race was a thriller over the weekend, and Garrett Smithley was in the middle of it. While Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell battled for the lead, Smithley came up on the track, putting the No. 98 car in the wall and triggering a three-car pileup. We sound off on lapped traffic racing the leaders and what exactly happened there.

There was also a fight after the Xfinity race, involving Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer. Neff and Albino differ in opinion on who was in the right and who was in the wrong. But both agree the teams should have stayed out of it.

The duo then give a Silly Season update, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is joining JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020, Clint Bowyer re-signed with Stewart-Haas Racing and Harrison Burton will be moving to the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Finally, Corey LaJoie joins the podcast to discuss his first full season with Go Fas Racing, 2020 and an outlook on his career and how he got to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Also, Reddick calls in to discuss his experience from Champion’s Day at Universal Studio from last year. Albino may slide in a question about Reddick’s altercation with Custer over the weekend.

