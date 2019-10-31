Frontstretch Podcast: Bubba Wallace Breaks Down Recent Success at Richard Petty Motorsports, Fighting in Martinsville

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the lack of action for the lead at Martinsville Speedway, which saw Martin Truex Jr. lock himself into Homestead-Miami Speedway by leading 464 of 500 laps en route to his seventh triumph of 2019.

The duo discusses the 2019 aerodynamic package at short tracks and road courses which hasn’t provided the same excitement from previous years. It’s crucial for it to get figured out because Martinsville has two key dates next year: its first night race and the cutoff race for the championship in all three series.

For the second consecutive week, there was a NASCAR fight. This time it was Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, though a member of the No. 22 team was at the forefront and was later suspended by NASCAR. Both Albino and Neff rant about the fight, noting it’s time for a third-party rule in fights.

Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola were none too pleased with each other, triggering a multi-car pileup on the frontstretch. What’s going on with the No. 18 team?

Todd Gilliland, who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, won his first career race over the weekend. As soon as he took the checkers, he yelled on the radio that he didn’t want Busch to celebrate with the team. Was that fair or foul given Busch going public with his frustrations with the drivers on his team?

Finally, Bubba Wallace joins the podcast to discuss the recent uptick in performance at Richard Petty Motorsports, posting four top-15 finishes in the past 10 races.

