Frontstretch Podcast: Ross Chastain Focused on Present, Excited for Future, Texas 2-Step

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss an interesting race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, which saw many drivers lose control of their cars in the traction compound as well as a dominating performance by Kevin Harvick.

Denny Hamlin entered Texas 24 points above the cutline, but was one of the drivers to make a mistake in the traction compound. The No. 11 team now enters ISM Raceway in Phoenix 20 points below the cutline, needing a near-perfect race to advance to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Can they do it? Albino believes Hamlin is destined for Homestead this season.

Late in the race, Bubba Wallace spun, seemingly intentionally. Albino and Neff go in depth on intentional spinning and what the repercussions should be.

On Monday morning (Nov. 4), Roger Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway/IndyCar Series made a bombshell of an announcement, with Penske taking over both entities. Is this a good thing from a historically exceptional businessman?

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday (Nov. 2), locking himself into Homestead. Neff believes Bell is again the championship favorite. Albino and Neff also give their opinion on the news of Kurt Busch re-signing with Chip Ganassi Racing through 2021 and Go Fas Racing forming a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020.

Finally, Ross Chastain joins the podcast to discuss his 2019 season with Niece Motorsports, why he isn’t the championship favorite and looking forward to 2020 with Kaulig Racing in Xfinity.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes