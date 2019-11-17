Frontstretch Podcast: Live at Homestead, Comcast Community Award Winner Mike Tatoian

In a live episode of the Frontstretch Podcast at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Dustin Albino, Michael Massie and Tom Bowles preview Sunday’s Cup Series championship race.

The trio go through why each Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick can win the championship.

Tyler Reddick was victorious in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, winning consecutive championships for two different organizations. He bested Cole Custer and Christopher Bell in a heavyweight title bout.

Finally, Albino chatted with Comcast Community Champion of the Year winner, Mike Tatoian, advisory council of USO Delaware. Tatoian is also the President of Dover International Speedway.

