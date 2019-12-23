Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast: Best of 2019 & 2010s
(Photo: Christian Koelle)

Frontstretch Podcast: Best of 2019 & 2010s

Dustin Albino December 23, 2019 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In a fun offseason Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the best of 2019 and the 2010s.

Kyle Busch ended the year with the big trophy, but was he the best driver of the 2019 season? Denny Hamlin had a rebound season, Neff believes the honor goes to the driver of the No. 11 car.

In addition to driver of the year, the duo give their take for best crew chief, best race, best finish, which there were a few including Kyle and Kurt Busch at Kentucky Speedway, favorite paint scheme  — Mystery Machine and Corey LaJoie — and best marketing partner of the year.

For the decade, both Albino and Neff agree that Kyle Busch was the best drive, earning a 24% win percentage among the top three national touring divisions. The duo also agrees that Chad Knaus was the best crew chief with three championships.

Other categories include best race of the decade, best finish to a race, biggest story, which you don’t have to go back too far to Chase Elliott‘s first Cup Series win and Brian France getting a DUI that same night, best promoter and biggest underdog story. Regan Smith and John King are tops on the list for us.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2018 marks his fourth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be in the sport in some fashion. It's safe to say Dustin is living the dream.

Check Also

Junior Johnson, NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dies at 88

NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has passed away at age 88, according …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.