Frontstretch Podcast: Best of 2019 & 2010s

In a fun offseason Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the best of 2019 and the 2010s.

Kyle Busch ended the year with the big trophy, but was he the best driver of the 2019 season? Denny Hamlin had a rebound season, Neff believes the honor goes to the driver of the No. 11 car.

In addition to driver of the year, the duo give their take for best crew chief, best race, best finish, which there were a few including Kyle and Kurt Busch at Kentucky Speedway, favorite paint scheme — Mystery Machine and Corey LaJoie — and best marketing partner of the year.

For the decade, both Albino and Neff agree that Kyle Busch was the best drive, earning a 24% win percentage among the top three national touring divisions. The duo also agrees that Chad Knaus was the best crew chief with three championships.

Other categories include best race of the decade, best finish to a race, biggest story, which you don’t have to go back too far to Chase Elliott‘s first Cup Series win and Brian France getting a DUI that same night, best promoter and biggest underdog story. Regan Smith and John King are tops on the list for us.

