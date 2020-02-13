Frontstretch Podcast: Clash Wreckfest, 2020 Preview

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff are back for another year full of racing podcasts, with the first one focused on Sunday’s Clash, previewing the Daytona 500 and the 2020 season.

Erik Jones won a wreckfest Clash on Sunday, while many drivers were upset with different aspects of the event. The duo take sides on why the race should and should not continue moving forward.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for the Daytona 500 in surprising fashion for JTG Daugherty Racing. But can the No. 47 car stay up front for the race despite being trimmed out for qualifying?

Since the last podcast in December, many moves have been made. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney all switched crew chiefs from within Team Penske. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez joined Gaunt Brothers Racing. In the lower divisions, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the Xfinity Series will run the track’s road course, while the Truck Series playoffs expanded to 10 teams.

Finally, the duo preview the 2020 season and what’s to come. Spoiler: both have the same driver winning the Cup championship come Phoenix Raceway in November.

