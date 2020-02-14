Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen: Duel Recaps and More!

Bryan Nolen gives you a recap of all of the aggressive driving from both Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona on Thursday night (Feb. 13). He also gives you which go or go-homers made it into the Daytona 500 and which NASCAR Cup Series champion signed a contract extension that will keep him in his car through 2023. Tune in and find out.
Tags Joey Logano Kevin Harvick William Byron
Check Also
Fire on Fridays: NASCAR Needs Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Something that has consistently dumbfounded me is the amount of hate and disrespect Ricky Stenhouse …