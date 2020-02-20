Frontstretch Podcast: Denny Hamlin Wins Daytona 500, Brendan Gaughan Reflects on Career

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff take on a more somber tone, with the incident involving Ryan Newman on the final lap of Monday’s Daytona 500.

The duo discusses safety innovations that have come into play over the past two decades and break down the incident in detail.

Denny Hamlin was victorious, winning his third 500 in five years. Is the No. 11 driver underrated on superspeedways?

Albino and Neff also chat about the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series races at Daytona, which saw Noah Gragson get his first win and Grant Enfinger returning to victory lane for the first time since late 2018.

Finally, Brendan Gaughan joined Albino in Daytona to reflect back on his racing career, why 2020 is his final season (four superspeedway races) and if he has any regrets. The Las Vegas native lifts the spirits of this podcast up with an energetic attitude.

