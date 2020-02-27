Frontstretch Podcast: Entertaining Vegas Weekend, Josh Williams Chats Career-Best Intermediate Finish

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the entertaining weekend of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that saw Joey Logano victorious due to a strategic call. His Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney wound up on the wrong end of the strategy call when his team elected to pit prior to the green-white-checkered finish.

Chevrolet came to play, taking six out of the top 10 finishing positions. Meanwhile, Toyota’s best effort was 15th. Is Team Chevy back in the mix?

In the lower national touring series, Chase Briscoe won the first of what he hopes to be eight-plus races in 2020. Kyle Busch dominated the Truck Series race, so much so that, Kevin Harvick placed a bounty on Busch, should a full-time Cup driver beat Busch in one of his final four remaining races (Atlanta, Homestead, Texas and Richmond) for $50,000. Marcus Lemonis matched it for a total of $100,000.

Other topics include: Corey LaJoie‘s comments on superspeedway racing being the best form of racing, as well as Parker Kligerman’s comments on if NASCAR should raise its qualification standards, due to Angela Ruch spinning coming out of the pits for her qualifying lap at Vegas.

Finally, Albino chats with Josh Williams and discusses his career-best finish on an intermediate track (13th) in Sunday’s Xfinity race.

