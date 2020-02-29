Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen: Auto Club Preview

Bryan Nolen gives you a preview of what you need to know for this weekend’s races at Auto Club Speedway. Nolen dives into which drivers are honoring Kobe Bryant, how Auto Club is honoring Jimmie Johnson in his final race as a full-time driver at his home track and if could rain affect NASCAR for the third consecutive weekend.
Tags Daniel Suarez Jimmie Johnson Ryan Blaney William Byron
Check Also
Alex Bowman Tops Both Cup Series Practices Friday at Auto Club Speedway
Alex Bowman led both of Friday’s (Feb. 28) NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions for the Auto …