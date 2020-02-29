(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen: Auto Club Preview

Bryan Nolen February 29, 2020

Bryan Nolen gives you a preview of what you need to know for this weekend’s races at Auto Club Speedway. Nolen dives into which drivers are honoring Kobe Bryant, how Auto Club is honoring Jimmie Johnson in his final race as a full-time driver at his home track and if could rain affect NASCAR for the third consecutive weekend.

