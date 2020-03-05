Frontstretch Podcast: Fun Fontana, Anthony Alfredo Relives Xfinity Debut

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a fun weekend of racing at Auto Club Speedway that saw Alex Bowman pick up his second career victory.

The duo will discuss if Chevrolet is back, Toyota’s struggles (or lack thereof) and who has stood out in the Ford camp so far this season (we see you Ryan Blaney).

Is there heat in the Toyota camp, as Martin Truex Jr. voiced his displeasure on the No. 19 radio of how he was being raced by his teammates? Also, NASCAR’s inconsistency of throwing a caution flag came up in the race, while Chip Ganassi took to Twitter of what he believes was “bad taste” from a Denny Hamlin video at a grocery store with Kyle Larson.

Albino and Neff chat some Xfinity Series racing as Harrison Burton picked up his first national touring series win of his career. Could the Joe Gibbs Racing babyfaces surprise people this season?

Finally, Anthony Alfredo joins the podcast to discuss his sixth-place run in his Xfinity debut at Fontana.

