(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: New Package Debuts at Phoenix, Brandon Jones Chats Xfinity Win

Dustin Albino March 11, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the 2020 short track package as it debuted over the weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey Logano wound up the victor, winning his second race of the young season. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick entertained, coming from the back to the front, only to end up with a flat tire late in the race. Has he been the best rookie early in 2020?

It was a busy news week, with next year’s Busch Clash being announced to run on the Daytona International Speedway road course under the lights. Neff rants about that, while it was also announced Tony Stewart will make his return to the Xfinity Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July. Additionally, Ryan Blaney has signed a contract extension with Team Penske, while Brad Keselowski noted he will listen to offers from other teams should they come in.

Finally, Brandon Jones joins the podcast to discuss his second career Xfinity win, this time coming at Phoenix.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Check Also

Carlin

Carlin IndyCar Team to Watch With Conor Daly, Felipe Nasr Additions

Carlin created a stir Tuesday when the team confirmed its 2020 NTT IndyCar Series driver …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.