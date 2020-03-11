Frontstretch Podcast: New Package Debuts at Phoenix, Brandon Jones Chats Xfinity Win

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the 2020 short track package as it debuted over the weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey Logano wound up the victor, winning his second race of the young season. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick entertained, coming from the back to the front, only to end up with a flat tire late in the race. Has he been the best rookie early in 2020?

It was a busy news week, with next year’s Busch Clash being announced to run on the Daytona International Speedway road course under the lights. Neff rants about that, while it was also announced Tony Stewart will make his return to the Xfinity Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July. Additionally, Ryan Blaney has signed a contract extension with Team Penske, while Brad Keselowski noted he will listen to offers from other teams should they come in.

Finally, Brandon Jones joins the podcast to discuss his second career Xfinity win, this time coming at Phoenix.

