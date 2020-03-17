(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Coronavirus Halts NASCAR & Tommy Joe Martins Talks Financial Impact on Family Team

Dustin Albino March 17, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s decision to postpone the season until the second weekend of May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Was it the right decision to postpone the Atlanta race weekend after drivers, teams and haulers made the trip to Atlanta? Are we surprised NASCAR followed CDC (Center for Disease Control And Prevention) guidelines and suspended the season for two months? Meanwhile, teams are going to be impacted heavily with no income entering the doors.

In racing news, Brett Moffitt fractured both of his legs in a motorcross incident, while iRacing is taking the racing world by storm with an event over the weekend that had many NASCAR drivers compete in.

Finally, Tommy Joe Martins joins the podcast to discuss the financial impact of going two months with no racing could have on his family-operated team, confirming he had to lay off four of five employees.

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

