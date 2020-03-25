Frontstretch Podcast: iRacing Success, Timmy Hill Discusses Pro Invitational Series

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which saw 35 NASCAR drivers take their talent to simulators.

Denny Hamlin passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap to secure the win, but the biggest winner of all was iRacing and NASCAR. Albino and Neff discuss some of the successes and failures (amount of cautions) from Sunday’s event, as well as if our opinions changed following the race.

Speaking to the media last week, NASCAR President Steve Phelps mentioned the plan is to run all 36 Cup Series races this season, including the All-Star Race, leaving Phoenix Raceway as the championship race come November. He also stated racing without fans is an option should the COVID-19 outbreak last past the second weekend in May. Meanwhile, NASCAR’s intent is to work closely with the teams to ensure financial viability, while not knowing if the NextGen car will be impacted by this two-month break.

Finally, Timmy Hill joins the podcast to discuss the Pro Invitational race, and why he feels iRacing will only grow from the involvement of NASCAR drivers.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes