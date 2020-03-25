(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: iRacing Success, Timmy Hill Discusses Pro Invitational Series

Dustin Albino March 25, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, eNASCAR, Featured Content, iRacing, Mike Neff, Podcast Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which saw 35 NASCAR drivers take their talent to simulators.

Denny Hamlin passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap to secure the win, but the biggest winner of all was iRacing and NASCAR. Albino and Neff discuss some of the successes and failures (amount of cautions) from Sunday’s event, as well as if our opinions changed following the race.

Speaking to the media last week, NASCAR President Steve Phelps mentioned the plan is to run all 36 Cup Series races this season, including the All-Star Race, leaving Phoenix Raceway as the championship race come November. He also stated racing without fans is an option should the COVID-19 outbreak last past the second weekend in May. Meanwhile, NASCAR’s intent is to work closely with the teams to ensure financial viability, while not knowing if the NextGen car will be impacted by this two-month break.

Finally, Timmy Hill joins the podcast to discuss the Pro Invitational race, and why he feels iRacing will only grow from the involvement of NASCAR drivers.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Check Also

Turn Back the Clock: 1992 NASCAR Season

It may be the greatest season NASCAR has ever had. The 1992 season was one …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.