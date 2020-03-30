Stock Car Scoop With Bryan Nolen: Weekend Recap

Here’s latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen from March 30, 2020. The stars of NASCAR took to the track in their simulators as the eNASCAR Iracing Pro Series Invatational Series was run at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 29th) and there was a surprise winner when it was all said and done. Who won? Tune in to find out.

We will also tell you when the Indy 500 will be run as COVID-19 forced Indycar to postpone the marquee event for later in the year. Last but not least, what other changes did INDYCAR announce to their schedule? We will have the answer for you in our newest Frontstretch podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week.