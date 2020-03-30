(Photo: NKP)

Stock Car Scoop With Bryan Nolen: Weekend Recap

Bryan Nolen March 30, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Coronavirus, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Here’s latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen from March 30, 2020. The stars of NASCAR took to the track in their simulators as the eNASCAR Iracing Pro Series Invatational Series was run at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 29th)  and there was a surprise winner when it was all said and done. Who won? Tune in to find out. 

We will also tell you when the Indy 500 will be run as COVID-19 forced Indycar to postpone the marquee event for later in the year. Last but not least, what other changes did INDYCAR announce to their schedule? We will have the answer for you in our newest Frontstretch podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week.

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Check Also

The Equalizer: Timmy Hill, Others Get Time to Shine in eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

The first eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event featured a nail-biting dash to the checkered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.