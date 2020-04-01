Frontstretch Podcast: Week 2 of iRacing, Chris Buescher Reminisces on Return to Roush Fenway Racing

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, which saw Timmy Hill score the victory.

The duo chats the success of Week 2, as viewership was over 1.3 million people, which drivers should be locked into the main event and why there should be Xfinity and Truck Series races too.

Due to COVID-19, the Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until Aug. 23, and Neff, a native Hoosier, gives his opinion on the significance of not running the event on Memorial Day Weekend. Meanwhile, it sounds more likely the debut of the NextGen car will be put on hold.

Finally, Chris Buescher joins the show to discuss his return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2020, if he thought he would return after leaving the Ford camp following the 2016 season and his experience with iRacing.

