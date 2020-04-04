Stock Car Scoop With Bryan Nolen: NASCAR iRacing Preview For Bristol Motor Speedway

The stars of NASCAR are taking to the track in their simulators as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is invading Bristol this weekend! However, there is a little bit of a twist. What is that twist? Find out in the April 4, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop on Frontstretch with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch will also tell you the potential NASCAR schedule changes being discussed. Which tracks will have doubleheaders? Are midweek races under consideration? We’ll have the answers for you in our newest Frontstretch podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week. We will also have a special note on those in the industry currently battling Covid-19.