Stock Car Scoop: Bristol iRacing Recap, Bubba Wallace Sponsorship News & More

Bryan Nolen April 7, 2020

The stars of NASCAR stepped in their simulators as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series invaded Bristol this past weekend. See how William Byron conquered the competition in the April 6, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop on Frontstretch.

This Frontstretch podcast with Bryan Nolen focused on the news of the week also has the latest from the Bubba Wallace “ragequit” that’s cost him a primary sponsor. Plus, we have some updates on a new schedule for INDYCAR. There’s cancellations, some doubleheaders and also a third race at a historic track.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

