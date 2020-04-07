Stock Car Scoop: Bristol iRacing Recap, Bubba Wallace Sponsorship News & More

The stars of NASCAR stepped in their simulators as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series invaded Bristol this past weekend. See how William Byron conquered the competition in the April 6, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop on Frontstretch.

This Frontstretch podcast with Bryan Nolen focused on the news of the week also has the latest from the Bubba Wallace “ragequit” that’s cost him a primary sponsor. Plus, we have some updates on a new schedule for INDYCAR. There’s cancellations, some doubleheaders and also a third race at a historic track.