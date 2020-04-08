Frontstretch Podcast: iRacing Shenanigans, Tyler Reddick Talks Rookie Season

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, which saw veteran iRacer William Byron get the win.

The biggest news coming out of the Bristol race was Blue-Emu deciding to drop its sponsorship from Bubba Wallace after he “rage quit” following an incident with Clint Bowyer. Should real-life consequences be a result of NASCAR, iRacing and drivers just trying to have some fun on a Sunday afternoon?

Last week, NASCAR announced it officially delayed the debut of the NextGen car until 2022. Meanwhile, an unofficial tentative schedule has been leaked, which sees cars hitting the track in Charlotte on Memorial Day Weekend. Jimmie Johnson noted in an interview that he hasn’t thought about delaying his retirement tour to 2021 due to the current pandemic, but the opportunity is there to return to Hendrick Motorsports.

Finally, Tyler Reddick joins the show to discuss his rookie season in the Cup Series, scoring a top-10 finish at virtual Bristol despite having limited iRacing experience and what he’s been up to with additional downtime at home.

