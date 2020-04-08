(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: iRacing Shenanigans, Tyler Reddick Talks Rookie Season

Dustin Albino April 8, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, eNASCAR, Featured Content, iRacing, Mike Neff, Podcast Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, which saw veteran iRacer William Byron get the win.

The biggest news coming out of the Bristol race was Blue-Emu deciding to drop its sponsorship from Bubba Wallace after he “rage quit” following an incident with Clint Bowyer. Should real-life consequences be a result of NASCAR, iRacing and drivers just trying to have some fun on a Sunday afternoon?

Last week, NASCAR announced it officially delayed the debut of the NextGen car until 2022. Meanwhile, an unofficial tentative schedule has been leaked, which sees cars hitting the track in Charlotte on Memorial Day Weekend. Jimmie Johnson noted in an interview that he hasn’t thought about delaying his retirement tour to 2021 due to the current pandemic, but the opportunity is there to return to Hendrick Motorsports.

Finally, Tyler Reddick joins the show to discuss his rookie season in the Cup Series, scoring a top-10 finish at virtual Bristol despite having limited iRacing experience and what he’s been up to with additional downtime at home.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Check Also

2-Headed Monster: Does Drivers’ Lack of Respect on iRacing Hurt Credibility?

iRacing has been on every race fans’ minds over the last three weeks as it’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.