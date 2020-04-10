Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR iRacing Update Through Easter, Plus… Jimmie Johnson Opens Door For 2021?

The stars of stock car racing took to the track in their simulators this week as NBC hosted the latest form of NASCAR iRacing, their Short Track Challenge. Who came out on top? Find out in the April 10, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop on Frontstretch with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch will also tell you about the newest nominees for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. Plus, is this really the final season for seven time champion, Jimmie Johnson? Recent comments have him at least keeping the door slightly open on a 2021 return.

Check all that out and more in our newest Frontstretch podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week.