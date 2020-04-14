(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Kyle Larson Out at Chip Ganassi Racing

Dustin Albino April 14, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the ramifications in the racing world from a racial slur dropped by Kyle Larson during an iRacing event on Sunday evening (April 12).

The duo will dive into what the suspension-turned-termination means for Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing and NASCAR, who over the past two decades has done all it could — including the creation of the Drive for Diversity Program, of which Larson was the posterboy — to get rid of the racism stereotype it once had.

Editor’s note: While recording, it was announced CGR fired Larson. You get their immediate reaction to the situation. 

