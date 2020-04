In the April 14 edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen, Frontstretch updates you on the latest on Kyle Larson, as he is out at Chip Ganassi Racing. Nolen also gives Larson’s first comments on the matter.

Nolen also discusses the most recent INDYCAR iRacing event, as well as a returning iRacing Series that is coming back for a second go-around: Truck Series Night in America. Listen to all of this and more in Frontstretch‘s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week.