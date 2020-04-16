Frontstretch Podcast: 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominees, John Hunter Nemechek Recaps Start of 2020

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, and chat who they’d cast a vote for.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved in INDYCAR’s virtual race at Michigan International Speedway, so we list drivers we’d like to see complete the NASCAR/IndyCar crossover in real life. Meanwhile, Chevrolet also terminated its relationship with Kyle Larson, while World of Outlaws stated the driver-owner can return to action should he do sensitivity training in the first 30 days following his actions Sunday evening.

Finally, John Hunter Nemechek joins the show to discuss the first four races of his rookie Cup Series season and getting back into iRacing.

