Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Schedule Update, eNASCAR Coca-Cola recap and Sim Racing Weekend Preview

Get the latest scheduling news from NASCAR in the April 17, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen. Hear why the sport is canceling the May 8-9 events at Martinsville Speedway and when the sport’s top-tier series might actually return to the track.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also discusses the most recent eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series event. Nolen also previews the NASCAR Cup Series return to the virtual racetrack this weekend at Richmond Raceway and who isn’t among the 26 guaranteed entries.