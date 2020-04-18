(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Schedule Update, eNASCAR Coca-Cola recap and Sim Racing Weekend Preview

Bryan Nolen April 18, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Coronavirus, Cup Series, Cup Series News, News Leave a comment

Get the latest scheduling news from NASCAR in the April 17, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen. Hear why the sport is canceling the May 8-9 events at Martinsville Speedway and when the sport’s top-tier series might actually return to the track.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also discusses the most recent eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series event. Nolen also previews the NASCAR Cup Series return to the virtual racetrack this weekend at Richmond Raceway and who isn’t among the 26 guaranteed entries.

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Check Also

Frontstretch Podcast: 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominees, John Hunter Nemechek Recaps Start of 2020

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the 2021 NASCAR Hall of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.