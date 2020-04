Sim racing was in full effect within motorsports this past weekend as both NASCAR and INDYCAR held major virtual events. Who took the checkered flag in each? Find out in the April 20, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has some exclusive news regarding a NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity team, MBM Motorsports, laying off their entire staff due to coronavirus.