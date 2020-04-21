Frontstretch Podcast: NASCAR Possibly Returning Soon, Alex Bowman Examines Hendrick Motorsports’ Hot Start

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss William Byron going back to back in the Pro Invitational Series as he won at virtual Richmond Raceway on Sunday afternoon (April 19).

Timmy Hill scored another top-three finish on Sunday, so Albino and Neff chat how much Hill’s stock has raised due to success in iRacing. Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Preece were none to pleased with one another, and has the Pro Invitational Series lost its luster?

Over the past week, rumblings has begun on when NASCAR will return to the racetrack. Albino and Neff go over the positives of returning to the track as soon as possible.

Finally, Alex Bowman joins the show to discuss restoring cars, his love (just kidding) for iRacing and hot start to the 2020 season for Hendrick Motorsports, including his win at Auto Club Speedway in early March.

