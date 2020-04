North Carolina announced Thursday (April 23) that NASCAR team employees can work at their race shops. What does this decision mean for racing’s return? Find out in the April 24, 2020 edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has some news regarding the tentative upcoming schedule. We’ll also preview the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.