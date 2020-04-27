Stock Car Scoop: Ryan Newman’s Return, Sim Racing Recaps

Ryan Newman made a special appearance on FOX Sports’ coverage (April 26) of the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Pending medical clearance, he announced his plan to return to the wheel of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. When will that be? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has a look back at a weekend filled with iRacing. See how the NASCAR Cup Series stars fared at virtual Talladega while INDYCAR competed at the Circuit of the Americas.