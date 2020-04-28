Matt Kenseth & Ryan Newman Return, Brett Moffitt Updates Progress on Broken Femurs

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Ryan Newman returning to NASCAR after many feared the worst post-Daytona 500.

Chip Ganassi Racing gave Matt Kenseth the nod for the No. 42 car, bypassing Ross Chastain. Now that NASCAR has granted Kenseth a waiver to be playoff eligible, Albino and Neff discuss what his expectations should be.

In the virtual world, Talladega Superspeedway was one of the iRacing’s best outings yet with the Pro Invitational Series, especially with the banter back and forth between Clint Bowyer and Jeff Gordon.

Finally, Brett Moffitt joins the show to give an update on the rehabilitation process for his broken femurs that he received in a March 14 motorcross accident.

