(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: NASCAR Resuming 2020 Season at Darlington

Dustin Albino May 1, 2020 Coronavirus, Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In a special episode of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s decision to resume its 2020 season on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

Was it the right decision to make the announcment of being the first professional sport back in action? How will race days work? Who can be at the track? What about the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series? The duo go over all of these questions and more.

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

