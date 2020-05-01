Frontstretch Podcast: NASCAR Resuming 2020 Season at Darlington

In a special episode of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s decision to resume its 2020 season on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

Was it the right decision to make the announcment of being the first professional sport back in action? How will race days work? Who can be at the track? What about the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series? The duo go over all of these questions and more.

