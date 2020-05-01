Stock Car Scoop: Breaking Down The New NASCAR Schedule After Coronavirus

NASCAR is on its way back! An April 30 announcement of a new schedule will end the sport’s coronavirus postponements on May 17. The first event will be at Darlington Raceway, a 400-mile race for the Cup Series. And then? Where are they going next? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has a look at the new safety changes that will be implemented at these races and for the foreseeable future. NASCAR Vice President Steve O’Donnell also explains the benchmark for recovery he and the sport are looking for heading into the summer months.