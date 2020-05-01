(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Breaking Down The New NASCAR Schedule After Coronavirus

Bryan Nolen May 1, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Coronavirus, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News Leave a comment

NASCAR is on its way back! An April 30 announcement of a new schedule will end the sport’s coronavirus postponements on May 17. The first event will be at Darlington Raceway, a 400-mile race for the Cup Series. And then? Where are they going next? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has a look at the new safety changes that will be implemented at these races and for the foreseeable future. NASCAR Vice President Steve O’Donnell also explains the benchmark for recovery he and the sport are looking for heading into the summer months.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Check Also

Frontstretch Podcast: NASCAR Resuming 2020 Season at Darlington

In a special episode of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s decision to resume …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.