Stock Car Scoop: Sim Racing Recaps

Sim racing was in full effect this weekend. IndyCar drivers took to virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway while NASCAR tried to tame Miles the Monster at Dover International Speedway. Who conquered each race? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has a look at the NASCAR Pro Invitational Series finale. It’s a special Mother’s Day weekend edition at a track that hasn’t been raced on by the Cup Series in real life since 1996.