Frontstretch Podcast: Last Dance, Corey LaJoie Talks NASCAR’s Return

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff elaborate from last week’s show regrading NASCAR returning on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

William Byron was victorious again in the Pro Invitational Series while creating a virtual rival out of Landon Cassill. Will these rivalries from iRacing spill over to the real track?

With ESPN airing The Last Dance, both Albino and Neff list five drivers they’d like to have seen have a documentary series filmed over the duration of their careers; spanning from Jimmie Johnson to Curtis Turner, Jeff Gordon to Ken Schrader and beyond.

Finally, Corey LaJoie joins the podcast to discuss NASCAR’s return to racing, the mentality of racing 1,600 miles in 11 days and fatherhood.

