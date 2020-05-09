(Photo: IndyCar Media)

Stock Car Scoop: The Latest Updates On NASCAR & INDYCAR 2020 Schedule

Bryan Nolen May 9, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Coronavirus, Cup Series, Featured Content, News Leave a comment

INDYCAR has announced their 2020 return to competition after the COVID-19 pandemic. Where will the INDYCAR 2020 schedule start and when? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has a look at the three tracks that will lose a race in 2020. Kyle Larson also finds himself returning to racing this week. What series is willing to take him on after the former NASCAR Cup Series driver completed sensitivity training?

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Bryan Nolen

Avatar
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Check Also

e4 Burning Questions: A Look Back on the Pro Invitational Series

Was the Pro Invitational Series a Success? The NASCAR Pro Invitational Series will hold its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cookie Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.