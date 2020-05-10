(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Denny Hamlin’s Grand iRacing Finale And NASCAR Life In Quarantine

Bryan Nolen May 10, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Coronavirus, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News Leave a comment

The eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series wrapped up on Saturday, May 9 at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. How did Denny Hamlin power through to take the win at this historic track? And how did Jeff Gordon do in his first effort at the short track (now in virtual form) since 1996? Find out in Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a closer look at former driver Jon Wood. Then, Davey Segal stops by to chat about using the app Zoom to interact and interview NASCAR drivers in a unique way while they sit in COVID-19 quarantine.

