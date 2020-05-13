Frontstretch Podcast: Gearing Up For Darlington, Rick Ware Updates Financial Status of Team During Hiatus

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the final Pro Invitational Series race from North Wilkesboro, as well as NASCAR’s return this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The duo chats safety guidelines that teams will need to follow for upcoming races, including victory lane celebrations. Meanwhile, Chicagoland Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Sonoma Raceway each lost a date on the schedule, being replaced by two races at Darlington and one at Charlotte Motor Speedway. What does this mean for Chicago’s future?

Finally, Rick Ware joins the show to give an update on where his team stands as NASCAR returns, changing race shops amidst a pandemic and how his team can acquire sponsors with limited sponsorship activation in the immediate future. (This interview was recorded prior to Sunday’s entry list coming out, noting Ware was the team owner of the No. 27 car, formerly of Premium Motorsports.)

