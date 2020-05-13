(Photo: NIgel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Gearing Up For Darlington, Rick Ware Updates Financial Status of Team During Hiatus

Dustin Albino May 13, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the final Pro Invitational Series race from North Wilkesboro, as well as NASCAR’s return this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

The duo chats safety guidelines that teams will need to follow for upcoming races, including victory lane celebrations. Meanwhile, Chicagoland Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Sonoma Raceway each lost a date on the schedule, being replaced by two races at Darlington and one at Charlotte Motor Speedway. What does this mean for Chicago’s future?

Finally, Rick Ware joins the show to give an update on where his team stands as NASCAR returns, changing race shops amidst a pandemic and how his team can acquire sponsors with limited sponsorship activation in the immediate future. (This interview was recorded prior to Sunday’s entry list coming out, noting Ware was the team owner of the No. 27 car, formerly of Premium Motorsports.)

