The starting lineup was drawn for Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 on Thursday, May 14. Who will lead the field to the green flag in NASCAR’s return? We will tell you on Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the specific procedures in place for Sunday’s NASCAR COVID-19 return. There’s also a major update to the Cup Series schedule; find out where the series will be throughout the next month.