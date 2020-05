It has been 71 days, but NASCAR restarted with The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington on Sunday (May 17). Who took home the checkered flag? We will tell you on Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at Hendrick Motorsports’ day that went from optimistic to awful as well as qualifying results for the Xfinity race that will take place on Tuesday at Darlington.