Stock Car Scoop: Ryan Preece on Pole, Xfinity Series PPD, Cup Series Darlington Race Moved Up

Bryan Nolen May 20, 2020

The field is set for the Cup Series race at Darlington on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Who will start on the front row and how does the inverted field work? We’ll tell you on Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Race. The event has been rescheduled until Thursday, May 21 at noon ET due to inclement weather and will be televised on FOX Sports 1. NASCAR also moved up the start of Wednesday night’s Cup race, the Toyota 500k, although that is currently under a rain delay.

