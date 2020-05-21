(Photo: Getty Images/NASCAR Media)

Frontstretch Podcast: NASCAR’s Return

Dustin Albino May 21, 2020

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s return to action this past weekend at Darlington Raceway, where Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin scored victories.

The big story coming out of Wednesday night’s race was the incident involving Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch. Could this lead to retaliation from the No. 9 team?

The duo will also discuss mid-week races, and if it should be something NASCAR looks at more going forward. With the top-20 invert working on Wednesday, Albino and Neff are hoping NASCAR leans toward less practice time and no qualifying going forward.

Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Newman and Matt Kenseth all had good runs on Sunday, so we dig into those drivers days and immediate future as the season is about to take off with plenty of races in the coming weeks.

