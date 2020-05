The first Cup Series race was ran on Wednesday (May 20th) on Darlington. Who took the checkered flag in the second Darlington race in four days? We will tell you on Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at fireworks between Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch as well as the results from the Xfinity Series, which restarted its season on Thursday afternoon.