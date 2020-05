For the first time in over three months, the NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series returned on Tuesday, May 26. Could someone cash in on the Kyle Busch bounty at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Bryan also sets the starting lineup and gets you prepped for Wednesday’s Cup race at Charlotte.