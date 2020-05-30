(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Setting The 2020 Food City 500 Lineup

Bryan Nolen May 30, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News Leave a comment

The NASCAR Cup Series finally went racing at Charlotte on Thursday night. How did Chase Elliott make the most of his second chance? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen that looks back on the Alsco Uniforms 500 before setting you up for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Frontstretch’s new podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the new date for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol. Then, we’ll set you up with the starting lineup for Bristol’s Cup race and preview what might happen Sunday in Thunder Valley.

